Ruby Rose’s first look as Batwoman is out

Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

The CW has released the first look of Ruby Rose all suited up in Batwoman’s costume. And God, it is the very definition of comic-accurate. The suit, the utility belt, the fiery red hair, everything is classic Batwoman about it. Batwoman can be seen standing against a dark Gotham city backdrop, with the Bat-signal clearly visible in the sky. Ruby Rose’s Batwoman will debut in an upcoming Arrowverse crossover.

Batwoman was introduced as a supporting character to Batman in order to expand the Bat-family in DC Comics. After a long hiatus, she was reintroduced as a woman called Kate Kane in 2006 (50 years after being created in 1956). The current Batwoman is a Jewish lesbian woman and is not dependent on Batman in the DC universe continuity.

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman will be introduce in the Arrowverse through a crossover.

Her official character description at the DC Comics website reads, “Kate had a long history of overachievement. She was an exemplary pupil at the United States Military Academy, earning top marks and easily rising to the head of her class…until she was dismissed from the school for being gay. Kate received support at home from her colonel father, but she was angry and frustrated by the military’s actions. Disheartened, Kate lost direction and became caught up with late nights and partying. And then Batman intervened.”

It continues, “As Batwoman, Kate combines her special operative training and deep sense of discipline to serve justice to criminals. In fact, of all of Batman’s allies, Batwoman may be the one who’s most like him. Her military training makes her a tough adversary in both armed and unarmed combat, her experiences have made her a strong opponent of injustice and her intelligence has led her to become a solid detective. However, she also shares the Dark Knight’s self-destructive tendencies when it comes to personal relationships. For her, the mission always comes first.”

