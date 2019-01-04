Ruby Rose to star in CW’s Batwoman

Toggle Menu
With CW juggling a slew of superhero series, a new report has confirmed that the network has green lit a pilot for Batwoman starring Ruby Rose as the lead.

CW network green lits Batwoman pilot
Ruby Rose, who was last seen in Elseworlds, is set to star in the pilot. (Photo: Ruby Rose/ Instagram)

The CW network has given a pilot order to a standalone series based on DC superhero character Batwoman.

Actor Ruby Rose, who played the character in The CW’s annual DC crossover Elseworlds, is set to star in the pilot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Nutter, known for directing episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and The CW’s The Flash and Arrow, will helm the pilot for the potential series.

Caroline Dries, who has penned the script, will serve as the showrunner.

The official description reads, “Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”

Dries will also executive produce the pilot alongside Nutter, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

