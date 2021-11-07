scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik gets engaged: ‘Can’t believe, she is big now’

Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rajat Sharma. Rubina shared photos and videos of the couple on her Instagram account.

November 7, 2021 6:07:19 pm
Rubina Dilaik shared Jyotika Dilaik's engagement photos on Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rajat Sharma. Rubina shared photos from the engagement ceremony on Sunday morning. In the photos, Jyotika and Rajat looked adorable as they could not take their eyes off each other. Sharing a video from the event, Rubina welcomed Rajat to her family. “Can’t believe, she is Big now @jyotikadilaik ….. and m so happy you @rajatsharma_rj are a Family now….. (pehle bhi tha, but officially now),” she wrote as the caption of the Instagram post.

As soon as Rubina shared the news, her fans and friends congratulated the couple. “Finally they got engaged,” Jaan Kumar Sanu commented. Srishty Rode’s comment read, “Omg that’s great news. congratulations to the entire family. stay blessed.” Vishal Mishra and Shardul Pandit also dropped their wishes in the comments section.

Jyotika Dilaik also shared photos on her social media handles. “Almost 9 years back we first met and look where have we reached today. Looking into the sky feels like it is full with colors of love,” she wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ |As Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii goes off air, Rubina Dilaik bids emotional goodbye: ‘Thank you for embracing us’

Jyotika shared the glimpse of her engagement ceremony on YouTube too.

Jyotika Dilaik and Rajat Sharma are both digital creators. Jyotika made her television appearance when Rubina was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Rubina emerged as a winner of the reality show. On the work front, Rubina, who is best known for her performance in television shows like Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, last appeared in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki as Saumya. The serial went off air in September this year.

