Rubina Dilaik’s debut film Ardh begins shoot, see first poster

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ardh. The Palash Mucchal directorial also stars Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadad and Kulbushan Kharbanda. On Tuesday, Rubina shared the first poster of the film, announcing that the shoot has begun. She captioned the post, “New Beginnings.”

In the poster, Rubina is seen donning a saree with gajras adorning her hair. Given her pose, with her hands resting on her waist, it can be presumed that she is either playing a transgender character like her TV show Shakti or a sex worker. The woman stands tall facing the maximum city as Mumbai’s famous spots — Gateway of India, Hotel Taj, Central railway station, Siddhivinayak temple and the marine drive — are seen in the poster.

Rubina Dilaik’s close friend Jaan Kumar Sanu congratulated her along with many of her fans. One of her fan pages wrote, “Rubiholics will alwys be there for your support❤️❤️❤️,” while another fan added, “U got more n more success rubi❤️❤️ .”

Ardh marks music composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut. He has also penned the script. As per reports, the film will see Rajpal Yadav play a transgender character who comes to Mumbai to become a hero. While Rubina’s character becomes his support in the new city, Hiten will play his best friend.

Talking about getting Rubina Dilaik on board, the director had earlier shared how she beat 50 girls to bag the part. In an interview with ETimes, Palash said, ”She came across very good in her look test. About 50 girls had undergone the look test before her. I didn’t audition her. I don’t audition female actors. Also, I must say that I recollected Rubina’s part in Choti Bahu and decided on her after drawing inferences from it. Yes, I had seen her in Bigg Boss 14 too but didn’t see that show much, but many of my family members were avid watchers of it.”

Ardh is being targeted for an OTT release in early 2022.