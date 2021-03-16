Rubina Dilaik to return to Shakti? Her photos say ‘Reviving. Reinventing’

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is back on sets. And her latest photos hint that the actor might soon be returning to Colors’ serial Shakti. In the posts she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Rubina has left fans curious about her speculated re-entry on the beloved TV show.

While one photo, which just showed her earring, was posted with the caption, “Reviving.” The other image, which featured her side profile, read, “Reinventing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

According to a Times of India report, Rubina’s role is said to be a small one, possibly in the capacity of an extended cameo. However, one can never tell with Indian television. If the fans demand more of Rubina in Shakti, she might just have to comply with their request.

“The makers wanted someone with a huge fan base on social media and a little spice in the story. So, during a meeting after Bigg Boss 14 ended, someone suggested that why not get the character of Saumya which was played by Rubina. The idea was liked and approved in the next few days,” a source shared with TOI.

Rubina Dilaik, who became a household name after playing the lead role in the Zee TV show Choti Bahu, climbed a new level of success with the hit television series Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In the year 2020, Rubina Dilaik chose to participate in the controversial Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and ended up winning the season. The actor had participated along with her husband Abhinav Shukla.