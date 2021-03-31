Rubina Dilaik to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? The actor responds

The stunt-based TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon make a comeback with a new season. While Arjun Bijlani has confirmed participating in the show, the speculations around other contestants is still rife. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 winner and actor, Rubina Dilaik has spoken if she will be participating in the Rohit Shetty-hosted or not.

Rubina recently conducted a live session from the Instagram handle of Colors. She asked her fans their views about her re-entry in Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii and also invited suggestions for her show. She also answered many fan questions. When one of her fans inquired about her signing Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Rubina said, “Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full ‘jee jaan’ to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans.”

Apart from featuring in the popular daily soap, Rubina is also doing music videos. After starring in Neha Kakkar’s “Marjaneya” with husband Abhinav Shukla, she will be sharing the screen with Paras Chabbra. The song, sung by Asees Kaur, will be produced by Vyrl Originals.

On Tuesday, in a video message, Rubina, along with Paras asked her fans to guess the name of their song. She wrote, “So here is the SURPRISE ❤️ Can you guess the name of our song? #ComingSoon🤩”

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Rubina spoke about her journey in Bigg Boss house. She said, “It’s been a long journey of 143 days, and it was worth every effort, struggle and failure that I faced in the house.” Crediting her win to her fans, she added, “I have always said, an artist’s existence and identity are only because of the audience. I have this trophy in my hand because I have these million people who have immense faith and love in me. And this win is only because of them.”