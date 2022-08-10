Rubina Dilaik to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Will be a new challenge’

August 10, 2022 5:30:01 pm
After winning Bigg Boss 14 and enjoying a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik is all set to enter another reality show. The small screen star will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the dance reality show is set to make a comeback on Colors. As already reported by us, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will judge the show.
Colors recently shared promos of the first set of confirmed contestants. In the videos, Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhooper were seen putting on their dancing shoes as they geared up to participate in the show.
Talking about dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Rubina Dilaik said that she was prepared to tick the last box on her list of reality shows. “And there cannot be a better platform than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Being an actor, I’ve performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself. I am eagerly looking forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations.”
While Amruta Khanvilkar has also been confirmed as a contestant, celebrities like Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, B Praak, Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra are also said to have signed the dotted line.
The makers have promised to make the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, “10 times bigger, glamorous and entertaining”. The show will launch on Colors sometime next month.
