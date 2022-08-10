scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Rubina Dilaik to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Will be a new challenge’

Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor said that the show was on her wish list after Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 5:30:01 pm
rubina dilaik, khatron ke khiladi 12Rubina Dilaik is currently one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. (Photo: Rubina/Instagram)

After winning Bigg Boss 14 and enjoying a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik is all set to enter another reality show. The small screen star will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the dance reality show is set to make a comeback on Colors. As already reported by us, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will judge the show.

Colors recently shared promos of the first set of confirmed contestants. In the videos, Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhooper were seen putting on their dancing shoes as they geared up to participate in the show.

Watch |Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 teasers: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde put on their dancing shoes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

 

Talking about dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Rubina Dilaik said that she was prepared to tick the last box on her list of reality shows. “And there cannot be a better platform than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Being an actor, I’ve performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself. I am eagerly looking forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations.”

While Amruta Khanvilkar has also been confirmed as a contestant, celebrities like Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, B Praak, Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra are also said to have signed the dotted line.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

The makers have promised to make the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, “10 times bigger, glamorous and entertaining”. The show will launch on Colors sometime next month.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 05:30:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi swearing-in live updates: PM Modi 'won in 2014 but should worry about 2024', says Nitish after taking oath as Bihar CM

5

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Trishala Dutt turns 34: Here are 10 photos of Sanjay Dutt with his daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement