Rubina Dilaik to participate in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 will be Rubina Dilaik's first reality show. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Indianexpress.com has learnt that popular television actor Rubina Dilaik will get locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house. We are sure not many had seen this coming, and it would definitely be a happy surprise for all fans of the actor.

Host Salman Khan introduced Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first contestant of the season. Apart from Dilaik and Jaan, other names confirmed to enter the show are Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal. Naina Singh, Eijaz Khan and Pratik Sehajpal are also said to join these celebrities.

Coming to Rubina Dilaik, the actor, who rose to fame with Choti Bahu, has kept away from reality shows for a long time. However, the actor has been on Bigg Boss numerous times as a guest, and has even joined host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She had even performed with best friend Srishty Rode, when she came to see her off during the twelfth season. Given her popularity and Bigg Boss’ history with television bahus, the actor is likely to emerge as one of the top contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3.

