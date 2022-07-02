Rubina Dilaik issues threat to those with ill-will against her ‘man’ Abhinav Shukla: ‘You are going to see my wrath and fury’

Actor Rubina Dilaik threatened those who are trying to create a distance between her and husband Abhinav Shukla with her ‘wrath and fury’. Rubina and Abhinav were on the verge of divorce when they entered Bigg Boss 14, but later mended their relationship after opening up about their differences on the show.

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, the couple was reminded about how people at the time tried to fuel animosity between the two on the show. Rubina said, “I was very mindful, and if I’m opening up about a very intimate side of my relationship on national TV, I would be bashed, judgements would be thrown on me, not everybody would understand. Apart from friends and family, nobody will understand.”

Also read | Rubina Dilaik on overcoming marital issues with Abhinav Shukla: The journey has made me a better person

She added, “Amidst that, people started taking undue advantage of it. That was when I decided that this is our personal thing, which I’ve taken the responsibility of speaking about on national TV… I don’t give a ***** if you come and speak something to insinuate or disrespect my man, I will not tolerate that. Be it a person thrown out or walked out of the show, or a person that I was dealing with in the show, you come, and you are going to see the wrath and the fury. Even if you advance just one step towards my man…”

After Bigg Boss, Rubina and Abhinav have worked on their relationship, and even though they still attract trolls, they’re in a better place. They renewed their vows in Abu Dhabi. “There is not even an iota of regret about what was said, done, or discussed. We worked upon it as a challenge and there is only gratitude. The journey made me a better person and has instilled a lot of confidence in each other. We have overcome the troubles together and understood how little compromises and adjustments take you far. It’s always about creating a fine balance. That’s how this journey has been,” Rubina told indianexpress.com.