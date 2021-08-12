Rubina Dilaik sets the internet ablaze with latest photos: ‘Mermaids are real’

Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV star Rubina Dilaik is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram posts. The actor recently shared multiple photos of herself dressed in a black bikini.

Rubina also shared a reel where she could be seen cautiously stepping into the pool, but with a glorious smile. The actor captioned the video, “Everytime I hide my fear of water, with a smile.” Fans quickly dropped heart and fire emojis on the post, with one user commenting, “U hv to killl us or wat 😮 in one day,” along with several fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik’s photo post also got a lot of love from her admirers, with fans posting comments like, “Mermaids are real” and “Hottie Rubina Dilaik”.

On the work front, Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ardh.