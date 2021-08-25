Rubina Dilaik felt ‘she wasn’t good enough’ for husband Abhinav Shukla: ‘We focused only on each other’s shortcomings’

Television actors and real-life couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became a fan favourite after they participated in Bigg Boss 14. On the show, they opened up about problems in their relationship and how they were contemplating divorce. But they gave each other a second chance, moved ahead in life, and came out stronger.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rubina shared that she and Abhinav “mindfully decided that if we have to give this relationship a chance, we have to give it all.” She said, “We realised where we were going wrong, where we were focussing only on each other’s shortcomings instead of looking at each other’s beauties. We understood what are the things that trigger us and what are the things we do willfully for each other.”

On being asked if Abhinav ever made her insecure, Rubina denied it and said she had her own insecurities where she felt she is “not good enough” for a man like Abhinav.

“You know you would just find reasons to beat yourself down. You think maybe there are far more beautiful, competent, deserving girls to have a man like him. These insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct, behave and react to situations. So, those insecurities… He has never made me feel insecure,” the Shakti actor shared.

However, after all the hardships, now the couple makes sure to take out some time with each other despite their busy schedules. “We make sure to take out two hours in the morning or maybe a couple of days together wherein we have time for us,” Rubina told Siddharth.

Recently, in a long note, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared how she feels she should have walked out of the show when her husband Abhinav was ‘unfairly’ eliminated from Bigg Boss 14.

“Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of “less competent” members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she wrote.

But Abhinav had no qualms about it as he called Rubina a ‘winner’ and also emphasised how she finished his ‘battle’.

On the work front, Abhinav is currently seen on Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina has returned to her TV show Shakti.