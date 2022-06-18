Rubina Dilaik says kissing the frog in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo was ‘tormenting’: ‘Will hate to kiss Abhinav now’

After winning hearts and the trophy of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is now set to show her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The first promo of the Rohit Shetty hosted show had the Shakti actor being asked to kiss a frog. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Rubina called the experience ‘tormenting’ and said it has even spoiled the idea of kissing her husband.

“The activity was referred to as the princess and the frog story, as you must have seen the promo, it was said that it’s Abhinav (Abhinav Shukla) avatar. It was such a tormenting experience for me that mujhe Abhinav ko kiss karne se nafrat ho jayegi (I will hate to kiss him now),” she added with a laugh.

Talking about her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the Punar Vivah 2 actor said, “I am alive and that’s the biggest thing for me. Honestly, we are all just scared of death and knowing that we are well taken care of, we manage to complete the task. It’s all about do or die.”

Rubina also mentioned that she always believed she wouldn’t get injured, but the perception changed as soon as she started to shoot. “Honestly I never imagined things would get so difficult. I am all bruised and broken and yet need to perform every day. I kept asking Abhinav what fun he was talking about. It’s getting so difficult with every stunt,” she added.

Lastly, talking about host Rohit Shetty, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, “He is a great mentor and often explains things to us in the best possible way. He also looks at every aspect of the stunt very carefully so you feel very secure around him. He does scold you at times, but it’s always for your own good. He is super fun to be around with.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on July 2 on Colors.