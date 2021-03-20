scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Latest news

Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii: ‘I am excited to be back as Saumya’

Rubina Dilaik said coming back to Colors TV's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya feels like a "homecoming."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 20, 2021 2:56:45 pm
rubina dilaikRubina Dilaik plays the lead character of Saumya in Shakti...Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. (Photo: PR Handout)

After winning Bigg Boss 14 and featuring in a song titled “Marjaneya” with her husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik is excited to be making her comeback as Saumya in her popular TV series Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, which airs on Colors TV.

The actor, in a statement, spoke about how thrilled she is to be back on the show.

rubina dilaik A still of Rubina from the sets of Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. (Photo: PR Handout)

“Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” the Bigg Boss 14 winner said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
ALSO READ |Rubina Dilaik thanks her ‘army’ as her song Marjaneya with Abhinav Shukla trends at number one

After Rubina’s exit from the show, Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii took a leap and revolved around Heer’s life as she went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity. The show currently stars Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. The makers have not spoken about Vivian Dsena’s comeback, who played Harman Singh, Saumya’s husband.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan
Katrina Kaif’s new look impresses Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan wins a race: 13 celeb photos of the day

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement
X