Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii: ‘I am excited to be back as Saumya’

After winning Bigg Boss 14 and featuring in a song titled “Marjaneya” with her husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik is excited to be making her comeback as Saumya in her popular TV series Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, which airs on Colors TV.

The actor, in a statement, spoke about how thrilled she is to be back on the show.

A still of Rubina from the sets of Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. (Photo: PR Handout) A still of Rubina from the sets of Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. (Photo: PR Handout)

“Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” the Bigg Boss 14 winner said.

After Rubina’s exit from the show, Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii took a leap and revolved around Heer’s life as she went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity. The show currently stars Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. The makers have not spoken about Vivian Dsena’s comeback, who played Harman Singh, Saumya’s husband.