Rubina Dilaik regrets not walking out of Bigg Boss 14 after husband Abhinav Shukla’s eviction

It’s been six months that Bigg Boss 14 wrapped up, but the winner of the season Rubina Dilaik is still dealing with a regret. The Shakti actor on Monday took to Instagram to share that she ‘had an epiphany’ and went on to narrate her biggest regret. In a long note, Rubina opened up on how she feels she should have walked out of the show when Abhinav Shukla was ‘unfairly’ eliminated.

Sharing that she has been asked many times about any regrets on the show, Rubina mentioned she did not have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions and was overwhelmed. However, how that she looks back, thing that hits her hard is the visual of husband Abhinav’s elimination.

“Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of “less competent” members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Abhinav was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on the basis of votes by contestants’ connections just a couple of weeks before the finale. This also included former housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Jasmin, as readers would remember, started on a friendly note with the couple but mid-way on the show had a showdown with Rubina leading them to go separate ways.

The man of the moment, Abhinav Shukla had a rather fun reply to wife Rubina’s post. Stating that life is unfair, he wrote, “Big Boss is a great social experiment, when ever you feel its unfair smile and eat an apple…😜 ..but 2 min silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out 😂.”

Rubina-Abhinav’s close friend Nikki Tamboli, who also ended up as a finalist also recalled the elimination and asked the couple to move on. She replied to the BB 14 winner’s post, “Exactly that day even I can’t forget. Btw loved the last line 😂 but anyway babe thik hai jo ho Gaya wo ho Gaya. Loveee you @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik ❤️❤️.”

On the show, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoyed a roller coaster journey. While they came across as a ‘perfect couple’ during one of the tasks, the two opened up on issues in their marriage, and how they were planning to divorce. However, through the journey, Rubina and Abhinav managed to revive their relationship and came out stronger than ever.

Post the show, the couple featured in two music videos together. And while Rubina got back to her popular show Shakti, Abhinav is currently seen fighting his fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.