Rubina Dilaik questions Gaurav Khanna’s ‘good husband’ tag; Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde

Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp Season 2 has been embroiled in controversies since its premiere. In fact, the promo for the latest episode features television actor Gaurav Khanna, whose estranged wife Akanksha Chamola revealed on the show that they have been living separately for the past year and are headed for divorce. Earlier this week, wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde addressed the false sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.

Now, Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan have reacted to the controversies surrounding Lock Upp Season 2. A promo for the duo’s upcoming podcast POV was shared on their Instagram accounts. In the clip, they criticised Shilpa Shinde for levelling false sexual harassment allegations against a television producer. “She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell. Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!”