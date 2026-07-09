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Rubina Dilaik questions Gaurav Khanna’s ‘good husband’ tag; Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde
In the latest episode of their podcast, Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan will slam Lock Upp Season 2 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola, as well as Akanksha's estranged husband Gaurav Khanna.
Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp Season 2 has been embroiled in controversies since its premiere. In fact, the promo for the latest episode features television actor Gaurav Khanna, whose estranged wife Akanksha Chamola revealed on the show that they have been living separately for the past year and are headed for divorce. Earlier this week, wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde addressed the false sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.
Now, Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan have reacted to the controversies surrounding Lock Upp Season 2. A promo for the duo’s upcoming podcast POV was shared on their Instagram accounts. In the clip, they criticised Shilpa Shinde for levelling false sexual harassment allegations against a television producer. “She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell. Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!”
For the unversed, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were co-contestants in Bigg Boss 11.
ALSO READ | Akanksha Chamola won’t ‘remarry’ after divorcing Gaurav Khanna: ‘Gonna ride solo for life’
The clip then jumped to Rubina Dilaik calling out Gaurav Khanna for maintaining a “good husband” image. “Some people call themselves perfect! Achcha pati, achcha patni (Good husband, good wife),” she said. While talking about their divorce, Hina pointed out, “Once Akanksha made it public, everything started circulating. If they had been apart for a year, then what was all this about? Only four or five months back, they were surprising one another and creating YouTube videos together.” Rubina further added, “If they’re living separately, then showing up in public as a married couple, that’s just a facade.”
Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla smiled and said, “Just see the paradox! It’s called a reality show!” “Slow claps,” Hina applauded sarcastically. The caption of the post read, “Controversy is currency these days. But to Call it Out must also become Compulsory. We never fought for the Centre Stage but we will definitely have the Final Mic Drop!” The full episode has not been released yet.
Lock Upp 2
Gaurav Khanna will enter Lock Upp Season 2 as a visitor tonight. A new promo showed Gaurav and wife Akanksha Chamola having an emotional reunion, where he told her, “Band baja dia tune (You created so much trouble).” For the unversed, Akanksha had earlier revealed, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year.” Later in the show, Akanksha revealed that she is bisexual. The actor-dancer also shared that she had been in relationships with women before marrying Gaurav.
Meanwhile, after entering the controversial reality show, Shilpa Shinde defended the sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay Kohli she had previously admitted was fabricated. She said she had filed it out of necessity and had later reconciled with the producer. Although the case was settled out of court, it returned to the spotlight after Shinde’s admission, triggering backlash from members of the industry.
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