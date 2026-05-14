Rubina Dilaik opens up about postpartum struggles: ‘I don’t remember my early days as a mother’

TV actor Rubina Dilaik welcomed daughters Jiva and Edha in 2023. Ever since embracing motherhood, the actor’s choice of projects has largely been influenced by her journey as a mother. Rubina launched a podcast titled Kisi Ne Bataa Nahi, which explored the many challenges that come with motherhood. And now, she is set to host reality show The Ward.

During an exclusive interaction with SCREEN, Rubina spoke about how becoming a mother has transformed her. She also spoke about the challenges and fears she carries today as a parent.

Speaking about how becoming a mother has transformed her, Rubina Dilaik said, “Becoming a mother has completely transformed me. When I say I have completely changed, it means my thought process, decision-making, and my ambitions are finding a new face. Something that excited me before I was a mother doesn’t excite me anymore. I can safely say this is the new me, Rubina 2.0. I am not saying this because I have become a mother; there are physical changes, and life is giving me different ways of absorbing new lessons. I am completely transforming, and I take it as a new lesson, a new beginning in my life.”

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik was told that she had a ‘negative face’: ‘Nobody will cast you as a protagonist’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina also spoke about how post-partum is often overlooked and misunderstood. She said, “Postpartum is the fourth trimester which people don’t talk about. Many are not aware of it. Suddenly, when your child is in your arms, your world is falling apart. People romanticize it and say the minute you look at your child’s face, you forget all your pain, but that doesn’t happen at all. Let us normalize that and accept that it is absolutely human to fall apart.”

“I don’t remember my initial days after becoming a mother; the memory of those first six months is gone. Sleepless nights, not enough rest, nutrition was haywire, and all kinds of emotions. So I don’t remember those days clearly. This happens with every mother. During those three months, you lose sleep equivalent to nine years; imagine what wrath your body is going through. Sleep is the only natural medicine that keeps us sane, the kind of insanity a woman goes through, and then she is told, ‘Are you going crazy?’ Of course, I am going crazy,” the actor added.

Rubina Dilaik on challenges and fears of being a mother

During the interview, Rubina Dilaik opened up about the most challenging aspect of being a mother to twins. She said, “Bringing my daughters on the same page is the biggest challenge. With twins who are non-identical and have two different personalities and strong ones, it is difficult to even make them have the same paratha. One wants paratha, the other one wants pasta.”

Rubina further spoke about her biggest fear as a mother and said, “I have become hyper-vigilant. Am I the same person? No, I am not. While I am talking to you, I know what is happening back home. Whenever I get time off work, I want to speak to them, understand them, and I am so vulnerable. I am so susceptible to emotions that is what nature has done to me. I am fearless, I would jump, hop, do anything for my children, but when I hear something that disturbs me from within, I will not be able to hold back myself.”

Story continues below this ad

Lastly, Rubina Dilaik spoke about balancing work and personal commitments. Sharing how she felt leaving her kids behind for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot, the actor shared “Everyone is asking me if I am excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am not able to sit with that feeling. Right now, a 40-day schedule is weighing heavily on me, being away from my children, so I have to think if the show is exciting or not. Though my daughters are 2 years and six months now, I am telling them that I am going to be away for 40-days and preparing myself also for it. But let me tell you, when you say I want to face my fears, this is my biggest fear: what will happen to my kids when I am gone? Will someone take care of them as I do? So I might as well conquer that.”

What is The Ward?

The Ward is a reality show hosted by Rubina Dilaik. The series follows 10 pregnant women from across the country as they embark on a journey of detox, self-care, and self-discovery before stepping into motherhood. Over the course of 10 days, the participants live under constant camera surveillance while being cared for by medical professionals. Alongside this, they take part in a range of activities designed to help them relax and reconnect with themselves. Through the show, Rubina attempts to explore whether sisterhood and shared experiences can become a support system for motherhood.