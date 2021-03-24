Rubina Dilaik on relationship with husband Abhinav Shukla: ‘I want to show how much I love him’

Problems in Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s marriage were in spotlight during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. In one of the tasks, the Shakti actor said Abhinav and her were contemplating divorce before signing the TV reality show. But, the two came closer during their Bigg Boss journey and now they are going ‘stronger’ as a couple since they have started to “communicate with each other.”

Rubina believes it was the Bigg Boss house that helped her realise the weak point of her relationship with Abhinav. In a recent interview with The Times of India, the 33-year-old actor said, “Clear communication is paramount for any relationship to become stronger. We found out in the BB house that we lacked communication and what our weak point was. Now we are realising how well we have started to communicate with each other.”

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018. They became the favourite couple of the fans of Bigg Boss who now address them as ‘Rubinav’. After a successful journey on the show, they have also starred together in a recent music video titled “Marjaneya”.

According to Rubina, who will soon make her comeback to the popular TV show Shakti, her way of professing love for Abhinav is starkly different from him. While he likes to cook her favourite dish, she loves to plan vacations and surprise him. But now, the couple is trying to do things differently.

“I have realised that if I want to show how much I love him, I should try to understand his language of love. Like making something for him that will make him happy instead of planning a surprise trip to an exotic location. We have understood that difference,” Rubina shared.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com Abhinav talked about he felt about his marriage being discussed in the public. He had said, “When you are in the Bigg Boss house, everything is getting recorded. It goes on for long, and is a platform where you cannot even act. I think it was very simple for us- there was something in our heart, and we shared it with the public. It actually made us stronger. I think the biggest benefit of being in the show was that our relationship has become so much better and stronger.”