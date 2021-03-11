Rubina Dilaik on ignoring paparazzi, being called arrogant: ‘I found out my aunt had died while I was in Bigg Boss house’

While Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is most loved by fans, there is a section of the audience that scrutinises her every move. The actor, while flying off to Chandigarh recently, was termed as arrogant by a few on social media after she did not wait to speak to anyone at the airport. However, coming clean, Dilaik has now revealed that she was in a bad state of mind after getting to know that her aunt had passed while she was in the Bigg Boss house.

The revelation happened on former contestant Andy Kumar’s YouTube chat show. A video clipping from the same has been doing rounds in the media. While taking fans’ questions, the popular VJ asked Rubina Dilaik about her cold behaviour at the airport. The Shakti actor then went on to share that her aunt (bua) had died of a heart attack in January, while she was locked inside the house. Knowing that she was jubilant about her win, the family decided to keep the news away from her.

Rubina Dilaik shared, “My father’s brother, sister live in Chandigarh. My bua passed away in January due to a heart attack. My grandmother decided that I shouldn’t be flooded with this sorry news. My family was torn apart between the victory I had achieved and the loss that we’ve had.”

Why rubina didn’t stop in airport

1:07:26 pic.twitter.com/AAGOAlaMGf — RUBINA DILAIK FAN 🖤🖤 (@RUBINAF25596827) March 9, 2021

The actor further revealed that her parents only told her of the death when she spoke to them about shooting in Chandigarh. Rubina also added that she too was curious why her cousins and other family members hadn’t been communicating with her regularly all this while. However, she felt that they may have been giving her space knowing she was busy. “Now I got to know that my grandmother had instructed them,” concluded Rubina Dilaik.

Supporting their favourite, fan clubs started showering her with love. A Twitter user, Rubilove asking paps to apologise to the actor wrote, “Don’t defame any celebrity and never ever to invade the personal space of someone have courtesy enough to be soorry otherwise don’t click the picture.” Another fan club also mentioned how they now know why her sister kept saying in her interviews that they cannot celebrate a lot.

After her big win, Rubina Dilaik has two music videos in the pipeline — Neha Kakkar’s “Marjaneya” opposite husband Abhinav Shukla that will drop on March 18, and another love ballad with Paras Chhabra that has been crooned by Asees Kaur.