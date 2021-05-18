Rubina Dilaik misses Abhinav Shukla: ‘One month of not being in your arms’

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. (Photo: Rubina/Instagram)

Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been away from each other for a month now. While Rubina has been quarantining in Shimla after testing positive for coronavirus, Abhinav flew off to Cape Town last week to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On Tuesday, Rubina took to Instagram to share how much she is missing Abhinav.

Posting several photos of herself and Abhinav, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, “One month of not being in your arms🥺……. ohh! I miss you @ashukla09.”

While Abhinav Shukla is yet to respond to this post, fans could not stop gushing over the couple. From calling them ‘cute’ to ‘world’s best couple,’ Rubina Dilaik’s fans had only nice things to say about them. Fans also mentioned how they too were missing seeing Rubina and Abhinav together.

After Rubina had gone into isolation, Abhinav had shared how his life seems incomplete without her. Sharing a photo, Abhinav wrote, “Life is incomplete without the other one … @rubinadilaik,” adding a message with love, “Get well soon baby 💋🤗.”

Rubina Dilaik on Monday shared a YouTube video chronicling her Covid-19 recovery journey. Speaking about her symptoms, Rubina shared that she first had body ache, followed by fever and headache. The Bigg Boss 14 winner also revealed that apart from weakness, she went through a confused state of mind.

A teary-eyed Rubina also thanked her family and fans for the love and support. She shared, “I feel blessed to have my family with me and I am overwhelmed with the love that I received. Your love really gives me a lot of strength. Your prayers do reach me and hence I want all of you to keep praying, also for everyone suffering.”