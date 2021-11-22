Rubina Dilaik pens a message for her ‘pseudo’ well-wishers who comment on her weight gain: ‘It’s my life and it has phases’

Actor Rubina Dilaik on Monday shared pictures of herself with a note for her ‘pseudo fans’, who threatened her via mails and messages to leave fandoms because of her weight gain.

Sharing the photos, Rubina wrote, “Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects…. Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work,” she wrote, adding, “But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!”

As soon as Rubina Dilaik shared the post, her friends and fans shared messages of support in the comments section. Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, “You’re awesome thin or fat!! Everyone on the internet sits on a Judgement Seat now, passing judgements and opinions when they themselves haven’t achieved shit. Keep being you Rubina. You’re awesome ❤🙌🏻 @rubinadilaik BTW jaldi waapas aajao aap aur Abhinav bhai.” A fan wrote that Rubina’s reply was “savage”. The Instagram user wrote, “Savage…I was missing this Rubi…love you as a person”. Some fans even called her message to her haters as the “perfect reply”.

On the work front, after winning Bigg Boss 14 last year, Rubina made a comeback to television with her popular character of Soumya in Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki. The serial went off air earlier this year.

Recently, Rubina featured in the music video of Inder Chahal’s “Shah Rukh Khan”.