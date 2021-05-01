Rubina Dilaik looks at ‘silver lining’ after testing positive for coronavirus: ‘Will be now eligible for donating plasma’

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for coronavirus. She has quarantined herself at home. The actor has a different outlook towards getting infected with the virus as she feels now she will be eligible to donate plasma after recovering from the disease.

Taking to social media, Rubina asked everyone who came in contact with her in the previous week to get themselves tested. The actor also said that she is looking at the “silver lining” of being infected with Covid-19. “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

As soon as Rubina Dilaik shared her health update, her friends from the Bigg Boss house wished her a speedy recovery. Aly Goni wrote on her post, “Ya Allah reham please. Take care Rubi.” Nikki Tamboli commented, “Omg babyyyyy takecareeeeee.” Rahul Mahajan wished her good health as he wrote, “Get well soon my friend may God bless you with Quick recovery.”

Rubina earlier shared posts on social media educating people about the importance of wearing a face mask properly. She had also asked her fans to stay fit amid the pandemic.

“Nothing is more important than our health! And today’s harsh reality is teaching us the lesson….The best contribution towards the nation right now is staying healthy ourselves….. do your bit🙏🏼” Rubina wrote along with a video in which she can be seen doing some bodyweight exercises amid lockdown.