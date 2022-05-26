Rubina Dilaik on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas’

Television’s queen Rubina Dilaik is all geared up for some adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While there were rumours that she would join husband Abhinav Shukla on the show last year, the actor has finally agreed to be part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality series. “I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it,” she told indianexpress.com.

The actor said that while she doesn’t know the criteria to ace the show, she believes she has a strong will which would take her ahead. Not divulging any details, Rubina said that she believes in keeping her weaknesses close to her, and not showing off her strength. She also added that she is not a very competitive person, and would be fighting her own battles on the show. And what about accepting defeat? “Oh, I take that with a pinch of salt. You would be a fool to let that affect you,” she said.

When asked what tips Abhinav Shukla gave her before she flew off to South Africa, the actor said, “We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”

During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik was accused of not bonding with any of her co-contestants. Stating that she believes in having respect for the other person, the actor agreed that she cannot be all pally with everyone. “But that’s who I am, in Bigg Boss or in real life. I think one should just be happy in their space.”

As Rubina mentioned about not having a daily soap in hand, we wondered about the kind of fears in the mind of an actor after a successful show ends. Sharing that she has always picked quality over quantity, Rubina said, “Ghar baithna padhe ya intezaar karna ho, I will only pick up projects that I can contribute to with my full heart. A show like Shakti is made very rarely and I am fortunate that I could be a part of this beautiful show. It takes a lot of strength and energy to build something like this. I am glad such shows are not made every day, but I will wait as long as needed to be a part of it.” Finally, when asked what does Rubina Dilaik want to achieve in life, she smiled to say, “That with every project, I can become a newcomer again.”

Apart from Rubina Dilaik, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will also have Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani as contestants.