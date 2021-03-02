Jasmin Bhasin reacts as her followers fight a spirited battle online with Rubina Dilaik’s fans: ‘Let go of negativity’

Bigg Boss 14 might have culminated but fans’ excitement and support for their favourites is yet to die down. This season, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, who started off as allies, soon turned arch enemies. While Rubina took home the winning title, Jasmin too continues to enjoy a great fan following. And now, it has emerged that Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin’s fans have been fighting online.

In the video from one of Rubina Dilaik’s winning parties, the actor is heard saying ‘Jasmin ke ghar kaun jayega (Who will go to Jasmin’s house)?”. Co-contestant Arshi Khan joins her as the two have a hearty laugh. While both Jasmin and Rubina stay in the same building, and she could be hinting something around that, a few pointed out that the Bigg Boss 14 winner is still hung over Jasmin.

Taking to Twitter, Jasmin Bhasin decided to address the matter and shared a message for her followers and fans. She wrote that ever since her Bigg Boss journey got over, her days are filled with happiness and positivity. And she wants the same for her fans, and thus requested them to let go off all the negativity.

The Tashan-E-Ishq actor tweeted, “I know that all my fans love me madly and everyday of mine is filled with happiness and positivity , my bigg boss journey is over and it was incredible because of your love. Now I want you all to let go of all the negativity and ignore and avoid what doesn’t spread happiness.”

Jasmin Bhasin’s post sparked off another clash between her and Rubina Dilaik’s fans. Her followers trended ‘Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge’ as a reply to Rubina’s statement. One of her followers wrote, “We love you so much ki hum aapke liye bura sun hi nhi skte isliye instead of trolling that person we spread positivity and we took this in a positive way kyuki koi or nhi jayega aapke ghar to hum jaenge (We love you so much that we can’t hear anything against you. We also believe in spreading positivity. And your fans will always want to visit your home).” Another fan added, “We love you the most & couldn’t bear anything said against you! Our love for you is infinite.”

Not wanting to let the matter go, Rubina’s fans started trending ‘Stop being jealous of Rubina’ . Accusing Jasmin of bringing negativity, a Rubina fan replied to her, “Pehele @jasminbhasin tum ne negativity faila ya aab tumhare fans kar rahe hai JasMean and jasMean fans just stay way from Rubina. (You were the one to spread negativity and your fans are doing the same now). Another user called out Jasmin’s journey in Bigg Boss by writing, ” LMAO !! What a journey !! Not even Top 10. And a journey full of negativity and Back bitching and spreading hate !! Except Spreading hate over others , u Did Nothing..”

While it’s difficult to fathom what led to this animosity between these friends, Jasmin Bhasin, earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, had shared how differences cropped up between them. “It all happened during the panchayat task. While I have always loved her as a friend, I was shocked to realise she had a very different opinion about me. That’s how things started getting worse between us. She is playing a game and is manipulative and tries to create a narrative about everyone. I don’t blame her as this show requires one to pull others down in order to shine. And hence, I don’t hold any grudge against her, nor do I hate her,” she shared.

On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik told us that the fight with Jasmin had taken a toll on her. She said, “I have always been selective about people who enter my life. I am a person who gives every ounce to the ones I embrace. And when you do that, and your love and respect are not reciprocated, it shatters the confidence and faith in the relationship. These two (Jasmin and Rakhi) people, events and incidences really hit me hard. However, I started my journey on the show with a clean slate, and I am exiting with a clean one again. Hence, I have no grudges.”

While Rubina Dilaik has been painting the town red partying with friends after her win, Jasmin Bhasin and boyfriend Aly Goni flew off to picturesque Kashmir to spend some time together.