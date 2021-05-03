As Rubina Dilaik isolates after testing positive for Covid-19, Abhinav Shukla says life is ‘incomplete’

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently tested positive for the coronavirus, and has quarantined herself. Husband Abhinav Shukla, who was in Punjab for some work, rushed home to be with his wife. However, given Rubina is in isolation, Abhinav’s recent Instagram post shows how much he is missing her.

Sharing a photo of his toothbrush, standing alone without his partner’s, Abhinav wrote, “Life is incomplete without the other one … @rubinadilaik,” adding a message with love, “Get well soon baby 💋🤗.”

Emotional at the note, Rubina replied on Abhinav’s post with a sad smiley. Nikki Tamboli, a close friend of theirs was also overwhelmed with his post. She wrote, “Aww❤️❤️ @rubinadilaik 😌😌 GWS (get well soon).” Others like Keerti Kelkar and Rahul Mahajan also showed concern for Rubina and wished her a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share her health update. Stating that she is looking at the “silver lining” of being infected with Covid-19, the actor wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested!”

The actor had also shared that Abhinav did not have an idea about her testing positive. He was on the flight back home when she got her reports.

While Rubina Dilaik has been shooting for Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav Shukla is all set to fly off to Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The couple, post their stint on Bigg Boss 14, featured together in Neha Kakkar’s the music video “Marjaneya”.