scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

As Rubina Dilaik isolates after testing positive for Covid-19, Abhinav Shukla says life is ‘incomplete’

Sharing her health update earlier, Rubina Dilaik had mentioned how she is looking at the “silver lining” of being infected with Covid-19 and will be now eligible to donate plasma.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
May 3, 2021 12:17:14 pm
rubina dilaik, abhinav shuklaRubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on May 1. (Photo: Abhinav Shukla/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently tested positive for the coronavirus, and has quarantined herself. Husband Abhinav Shukla, who was in Punjab for some work, rushed home to be with his wife. However, given Rubina is in isolation, Abhinav’s recent Instagram post shows how much he is missing her.

Sharing a photo of his toothbrush, standing alone without his partner’s, Abhinav wrote, “Life is incomplete without the other one … @rubinadilaik,” adding a message with love, “Get well soon baby 💋🤗.”

Emotional at the note, Rubina replied on Abhinav’s post with a sad smiley. Nikki Tamboli, a close friend of theirs was also overwhelmed with his post. She wrote, “Aww❤️❤️ @rubinadilaik 😌😌 GWS (get well soon).” Others like Keerti Kelkar and Rahul Mahajan also showed concern for Rubina and wished her a speedy recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Saturday, Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share her health update. Stating that she is looking at the “silver lining” of being infected with Covid-19, the actor wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested!”

The actor had also shared that Abhinav did not have an idea about her testing positive. He was on the flight back home when she got her reports.

Also Read |Rubina Dilaik tests positive for Covid-19
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

While Rubina Dilaik has been shooting for Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav Shukla is all set to fly off to Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The couple, post their stint on Bigg Boss 14, featured together in Neha Kakkar’s the music video “Marjaneya”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Martin Scorsese on satyajit ray, martin scorsese, satyajit ray, satyajit ray movies, satyajit ray films, scorsese on satyajit ray, apu trilogy, pather panchali, Aparajito, World of Apu
Martin Scorsese’s tribute to Satyajit Ray: ‘The Apu trilogy took my breath away’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x