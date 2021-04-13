Rubina Dilaik is ‘humbled’ as LGBTQ community welcomes her on the set of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

Rubina Dilaik with the LGBTQ community on the set of her show Shakti. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik is back to the popular show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. The actor is once again winning hearts with her role of a transgender woman named Saumya. On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared how she was welcomed back on the Colors TV show by the LGBTQ community.

Rubina posted pictures from the set of Shakti where she is seen cutting a cake with the members of the LGBTQ community cheering for her. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “And that’s how I was welcomed back on my show Shakti by the #lgbtq🌈 community ❤️……. #humbled 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii premiered on May 30, 2016, on Colors TV. It revolved around the life of the transgender character, played by Rubina. Actor Vivian Dsena was seen in the role of her husband Harman Singh. After its huge success, the daily took a 15-year leap after which Rubina and Vivian decided to quit it.

After Rubina and Vivian’s exit, Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii revolved around Harman and his second wife Mahi’s daughter, Heer who went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity. Now, the makers have re-introduced the characters of Saumya and Harman to spice up the story. While Rubina reprises her role of Saumya, Cezanne Khan has been brought in to play Harman.

Expressing her excitement on returning to the show, Rubina had earlier said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”