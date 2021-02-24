Rubina Dilaik reveals the first thing she did when she got back her phone after winning Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik is spending time with family and friends after winning the Salman Khan-hosted show. But in the midst of enjoying her homecoming, the actor also took time off to interact with her fans. Rubina on Wednesday did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and spoke about her life post the reality show.

One of the fans asked Rubina about the first thing she did after she got back her phone. In response to the question, Rubina, through a video message, replied, “Since my parents had come down to surprise me, I went to my phone to check on my friends on the groups, and check how they are doing.”

Another fan question the Shakti actor about the one thing she misses a lot about the Bigg Boss house. “One thing I really miss about Bigg Boss house is – ‘Bigg Boss chahate hain’. I really miss his voice. It used to be like an energy booster for me.”

In response to a question, Rubina praised her co-contestant and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya for his composition “Teri Aankhein,” which he dedicated to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin during his stint inside the house.

“I really liked his composition. He did a great job. I loved the way he wove the words. In just 20-25 minutes, he composed the song and thought of a rhythm to it. It is a very lively composition. I hope he composes the whole song, it will be great,” Rubina said.

After her exit from the Bigg Boss house, Rubina received a warm welcome at her home with a party, hosted by husband Abhinav Shukla and her close friends.

A couple of videos from the bash show Rubina grooving to different tracks. Her ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ video went viral on the social media platforms.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Rubina described her Bigg Boss journey. She said “It’s been a long journey of 143 days, and it was worth every effort, struggle and failure that I faced in the house.”