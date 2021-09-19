As Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii goes off air, Rubina Dilaik bids emotional goodbye: ‘Thank you for embracing us’

Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Punjabi and other actors tried to capture their last moments on the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, which has wrapped up. The cast shot the last episode recently. On Sunday, Rubina shared pictures with her team and thanked the audience for their support. She also thanked the makers for giving her such “a historical opportunity” to play the fan favourite character, Saumya on the Colors TV show.

“Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity ♥️🙏🏼 and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years,” Rubina’s post read.

Rubina returned to the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii earlier this year. “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” she had earlier said in a statement.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii was Rubina’s first on-screen appearance after she emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She was also seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT.