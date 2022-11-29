Rubina Dilaik dismisses pregnancy rumours: ‘Misconception about the conception…’

Actor Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, recently took to Twitter to clarify that she is not pregnant, contrary to all the rumours that have been circulating after she and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla were spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai.

“Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building (if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting,” Rubina tweeted with multiple laughing emojis. Her partner Abhinav reacted to the post with a money emoji, whereas some users were confused about what was happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

One person wrote in Hindi, “What is happening?” While another commented, “So can we expect a project anytime soon?” Yet another person was happy with Rubina’s sarcastic response and tweeted, “Superb, what an answer! The boss lady is back with a bang.”

Rubina Dilaik had recently spoken to Bombay Times about how she has been focusing on her work and that the couple is not planning for a baby in the near future, adding, “Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time.”