Rubina Dilaik dances as Saumya in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii promo: ‘I am coming’

A day after Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik announced her return to popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Colors channel on Monday released the first visuals of the actor as her on-screen character Saumya Singh. Dancing with other women and playing with the colour red, Saumya announced her arrival.

In the short clip posted on Colors’ Instagram page, Rubina is seen saying, “I am coming. Will you meet me?” The actor looks beautiful, donning an orange saree with her hair kept open. Shakti Astitive Ke Ehsaas Kii has been on air since 2016. Rubina played a transgender person on the show.

She was paired opposite Vivian Dsena on the show. Post her exit in 2020, Shakti took a leap and revolved around Heer, who is the daughter of Harman (Vivian Dsena) and his second wife Mahi, and how she went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity. It currently stars Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. The makers have not spoken about Vivian’s comeback.

Announcing her return to the show, Rubina Dilaik said that she would be back with a “renewed spirit and determination.”

“Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” Rubina said in a statement.