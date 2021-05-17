Rubina Dilaik chronicles her Covid-19 journey, thanks fans for their prayers

Earlier this month, Rubina Dilaik tested positive for the coronavirus. The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor has now chronicled her recovery journey on her YouTube channel. At one point in the video, a teary eyed Rubina is seen thanking fans for all their prayers and added that their love gives her a lot of strength.

The video opens with Rubina Dilaik arriving in Shimla and taking a rapid antigen test. As her results come positive, she seems quite excited and exclaims that she would be eligible to donate plasma in a month.

As Rubina arrives home, she shows her fans her quarantine room which has been prepped up by her mother and sister. From her medication to ‘kadha’, the actor says that her family has assured her of full comfort in these times.

Speaking about her symptoms, Rubina shares that she first had body ache, followed by fever and headache. Given that she had a feeling she had contracted Covid-19 virus, she immediately rushed home to be with her family. The Bigg Boss 14 winner reveals that apart from weakness, she is also going through a confused state of mind.

The actor, who was shooting for Shakti in Agra, further advises her fans to follow all safety measures. From washing hands to not touching one’s face, Rubina gives out a list of dos and don’ts.

In the later part of the video, the actor gets teary eyed as she thanks her family and fans. She adds, “I feel blessed to have my family with me and I am overwhelmed with the love that I received. Your love really gives me a lot of strength. Your prayers do reach me and hence I want all of you to keep praying, also for everyone suffering.”

Rubina Dilaik also gives a glimpse of her treatment as she travels in an ambulance to get her CT scan. She informs that she had a mild infection and was given more medication by the doctors.

On the 10th day from the onset of her symptoms, Rubina shoots her recovery journey as she informs fans that she is doing better. She adds that there is a lot of weakness and cough but she has been taking medication and looks forward to recover completely.

The actor’s fans showered her with love and messages on the video, and prayed for her speedy recovery.