scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

Rubina Dilaik celebrates her Bigg Boss 14 win with husband Abhinav Shukla and her friends, see photos

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's friends from the industry like actors Surveen Chawla, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala and others celebrated her big moment, along with husband Abhinav Shukla.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 10:14:22 am
rubina dilaik abhinav shuklaRubina Dilaik celebrated her Bigg Boss 14 win with husband and Abhinav Shukla and her friends. (Photo: Abhinav Shukla/Instagram, Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Ever since Rubina Dilaik was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 14, celebrations for the television actor have not stopped. After getting a warm welcome from her husband and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla, her friends from the industry hosted a bash for the Shakti actor on Monday evening.

Rubina shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram with a caption that read, “Celebrations with my people.”

Check out the photos here:

rubina dilaik with srishty rode Rubina Dilaik struck a pose with Srishty Rode. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) rubina dilaik bigg boss winner Here’s a special cake for Rubina Dilaik. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Sharad Kelkar, Surveen Chawla and others attended Rubina Dilaik’s party. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) rubina dilaik Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik pose for a picture together. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) abhinav shukla Sharing this photo on Instagram, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “Celebrations along with lot of gratitude to the fans and public who supported us and showered so much love. #rubinadilaik”. (Photo: Abhinav Shukla/Instagram) srishty rode Another photo of Srishty and Rubina together. (Photo: Srishty Rode/Instagram)
ALSO READ |Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on her toughest moment: ‘Inability to explain my situation to husband Abhinav suffocated me’

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Rubina Dilaik said that her journey of 143 days in Bigg Boss house was “worth every effort, struggle and failure” that she faced in the show.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor dedicated her win to her fans. “As I have always said, an artist’s existence and identity are only because of the audience. I have this trophy in my hand because I have these million people who have immense faith and love in me. And this win is only because of them,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rubina Dilaik, Kartik Aaryan, Gauahar Khan
10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement