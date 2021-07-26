Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to share screen space in a music video

Popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to feature in a music video. The new project comes after the duo shared screen space in the music video of Neha Kakkar’s “Marjaneya”.

Sharing a beautiful still from the single, Rubina shared that she has been working on something very special with her husband Abhinav. Rubina also revealed that the song has been crooned by Vishal Mishra.

“Your guesses were bang on❤️♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned. ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018 after dating for two years. The couple became a fan favourite after they participated in the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina emerged as the winner of the show.

On the show, the actors spoke about issues in their marriage. During a task where contestants had to share their secrets, Rubina confessed that the couple was on the verge of divorce. In order to give their marriage a last chance, they decided to wait till November. And this is when the offer to participate together in Bigg Boss 14 came their way, and the two worked on their relationship on the show.

“For me, my relationship is the most precious thing and thus, achieving it was more special. This (showing her trophy) I don’t take it for granted, but I have always believed that success is all about professional and personal life together. And now, towards the end of the journey, I can probably say that I have been able to achieve that.”Rubina Dilaik spoke to indianexpress.com about winning the show, and rekindling her relationship with Abhinav.

On the work front, while Abhinav Shukla is currently part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rubina Dilaik is set to make her Bollywood debut with Palaash Muchhal’s film Ardh.