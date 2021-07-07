Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla take a trip to Punjab: ‘Waiting to eat mom’s aloo paratha’

Rubina and Abhinav are off to Punjab. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are off to Punjab for a much-deserved vacation. Rubina recently took to Instagram and shared some photos from the airport.

Rubina captioned the pictures, “2 months 20 days, I have counted every single day for you @ashukla09 to be by my side and then together fly away ♥️”

Abhinav also shared a photo with the caption, “Time to fly, waiting to eat Mom’s Aaloo Paratha and eat 15 kg of Mangoes she has stocked up.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became a fan favourite after they participated in the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina emerged as the winner of the show.

On Tuesday, Rubina Dilaik shared a video of herself and Abhinav Shukla on Instagram that had their fans going mushy over their romance. She captioned the video, “O mere ♥️ k chaen……. @ashukla09.”