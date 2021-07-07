Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla take a trip to Punjab: ‘Waiting to eat mom’s aloo paratha’

July 7, 2021 7:27:30 pm
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are off to Punjab for a much-deserved vacation. Rubina recently took to Instagram and shared some photos from the airport.
Rubina captioned the pictures, “2 months 20 days, I have counted every single day for you @ashukla09 to be by my side and then together fly away ♥️”
View this post on Instagram
Abhinav also shared a photo with the caption, “Time to fly, waiting to eat Mom’s Aaloo Paratha and eat 15 kg of Mangoes she has stocked up.”
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became a fan favourite after they participated in the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina emerged as the winner of the show.
View this post on Instagram
On Tuesday, Rubina Dilaik shared a video of herself and Abhinav Shukla on Instagram that had their fans going mushy over their romance. She captioned the video, “O mere ♥️ k chaen……. @ashukla09.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-