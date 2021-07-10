Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recreate wedding moments, see adorable photos

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are having a great time at their holiday in Punjab. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, one of the most-loved TV couples, on Saturday, shared their romantic stills, where they recreated moments from their wedding in 2018. Rubina took to Instagram to share a series of such pictures. “Recreating n reliving in the moments ♥️ @ashukla09,” Rubina wrote alongside the pictures.

While Rubina was dressed in a pink anarkali suit, Abhinav opted for a casual wear– a white tee teamed with light brown pants. The couple recreated different poses at the same venue where they hosted their reception in Ludhiana, Punjab in June 2018. As soon as Rubina posted the lovely pictures, her friends from the industry, including Bigg Boss 14 inmates like Jaan Kumar Sanu and Naina Singh dropped love-filled comments for the couple.

The couple is currently holidaying in Ludhiana, Abhinav’s native place. This is the first time Rubina and Abhinav are off to a trip since the latter returned from the extensive, one-schedule long shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Earlier in the week, Abhinav shared a picture of himself and Rubina taking off in a flight to Punjab. “Time to fly, waiting to eat Mom’s Aaloo Paratha and eat 15 kg of Mangoes she has stocked up…,” he wrote alongside.

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram handle, Rubina had penned an emotional caption, writing that she waited for a long time to travel with her husband. “2 months 20days, I have counted every single day for you @ashukla09 to be by my side and then together fly away,” Rubina had written.