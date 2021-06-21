Rubina Dilaik wishes Abhinav Shukla on wedding anniversary: ‘Feel blessed growing every day with you’

Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla penned romantic notes for each other as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday.

Abhinav took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Rubina, calling her a “safety harness”. “Hey Poser….. Would love to photograph you! Can I? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!” read Abhinav’s post.



Rubina Dilaik, meanwhile, shared a video of a trip with Abhinav Shukla. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii star wrote that she felt blessed enjoying their madness. “You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you , n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin @ashukla09,” she wrote.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. They became a crowd favourite after their stint on Bigg Boss 14, even earning the moniker ‘Rubinav’. In a post-win interview earlier this year, Rubina opened up about her evolved equation with Abhinav.

“Clear communication is paramount for any relationship to become stronger. We found out in the BB house that we lacked communication and what our weak point was. Now we are realising how well we have started to communicate with each other,” she had said.