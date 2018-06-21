Rubina Dilaik ties the knot with Abhinav Shukla, see photos from their dreamy wedding

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a wonderful love story that can well become a movie script. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a wonderful love story that can well become a movie script.

Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot today in a close-knit ceremony. The wedding was held at a palatial house in Shimla, which looked majestic with flower adornments. Rubina looked like a dream in her pastel shade lehenga as she walked under a veil of flowers. As for Abhinav, he made for a perfect royal groom, all set to woo his dulhaniya. The couple got married in a traditional way by taking pheras around the sacred fire, as close family and friends cheered them.

The actors have had a wonderful love story that can well become a movie script. At a common friend’s house during Ganpati, Abhinav saw the stunning Rubina and felt a connection instantly. A talented photographer, Abhinav went on to propose a photoshoot by commenting on one of her photos on Instagram. Soon meetings turned to coffee dates and then dinners, and before they knew, the two were in love with each other. While Rubina took the initiative, Abhinav too was quite serious about the relationship. The couple started dating in 2015 and earlier this year, they announced their marriage.

Passionate travelers, nature lovers and a penchant towards heathy life, the two seem to be completely made for each other. Both Rubina and Abhinav have time and again shared how they push each other to excel and broaden their horizons. Their affection and chemistry can be seen on their Instagram accounts.

Excited about tying the knot with Abhinav, Rubina had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Love is the strongest emotion humankind has ever experienced. And I have blossomed in his love. I am extremely fortunate to share my life and create memories with Abhinav, as he not only nurtures me but celebrates my flaws with pride.”

The couple will be organising a reception for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai on June 28.

