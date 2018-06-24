Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s wedding video is the stuff of dreams

Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a fairytale wedding in Shimla on June 21. The couple recently shared a beautiful wedding video and a few more photos from their special day.
“A moment ceased ! Thank you @knottingbells,” wrote Rubina along with a click from her D-day. Abhinav Shukla also shared a stunning click from the wedding along with a long thank you note.
“TOGETHER 👫 Impressed by the Hospitality of Dilaiks, @rubinadilaik made this dream a reality @knottingbells beautifully captured the moments, our friends just took the fun and celebration to another level . Cant thank @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuollohani @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla @tintin3012 @gazala24 @hegdeg @rajeshkhera1 @tanyaabrol enough . Location : @woodvillepalace,” wrote the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor.
The newlywed actor Rubina shared her wedding video with caption, “Our Union was filled with 💝🙏🏼Love laughter and Blessings 🤗…… @knottingbells.” Rubina Dilaik also shared a click from her engagement and wrote along, “You will be my EVERYTHING forever and Ever.”
See video and more photos from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s wedding:
The nuptials of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Rubina’s friends like Karan V Grover, Sharad and Kirti Kelkar, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala and others were very much part of the wedding celebrations. Here are some more videos, photos of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:
We wish Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla a happy married life, once again.
