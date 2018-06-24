Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s wedding video is the stuff of dreams

Newlywed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla thank friends and family who took the fun and celebration to another level. Newlywed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla thank friends and family who took the fun and celebration to another level.

Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a fairytale wedding in Shimla on June 21. The couple recently shared a beautiful wedding video and a few more photos from their special day.

“A moment ceased ! Thank you @knottingbells,” wrote Rubina along with a click from her D-day. Abhinav Shukla also shared a stunning click from the wedding along with a long thank you note.

“TOGETHER 👫 Impressed by the Hospitality of Dilaiks, @rubinadilaik made this dream a reality @knottingbells beautifully captured the moments, our friends just took the fun and celebration to another level . Cant thank @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuollohani @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla @tintin3012 @gazala24 @hegdeg @rajeshkhera1 @tanyaabrol enough . Location : @woodvillepalace,” wrote the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor.

The newlywed actor Rubina shared her wedding video with caption, “Our Union was filled with 💝🙏🏼Love laughter and Blessings 🤗…… @knottingbells.” Rubina Dilaik also shared a click from her engagement and wrote along, “You will be my EVERYTHING forever and Ever.”

The nuptials of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Rubina’s friends like Karan V Grover, Sharad and Kirti Kelkar, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala and others were very much part of the wedding celebrations. Here are some more videos, photos of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

We wish Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla a happy married life, once again.

