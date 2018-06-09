Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla go eco-friendly for their wedding invite

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married on June 21. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married on June 21.

Rubina Dilaik has started the preparations for her June wedding in full swing. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor has been taking skin rejuvenation sessions for her D-day and now she even has the invite of her wedding ready. Rubina has shared photos of her wedding invite on social media and it is everything beautiful. The nature-friendly invite is made of recycled paper and has the initials of her and her fiance Abhinav Shukla’s name on it.

Sharing the invite on her Instagram account, Rubina described the whole concept behind it in the caption. She wrote, “True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought we @ashukla09 💖wanted to gift “a life “ to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin. The love is not only for people and by people but we both have love for nature as well hence, physically our invite is organic and totally biodegradable! The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper! We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature-friendly!”

In her second photo of the invite, Rubina thanked her close friends Surveen Chawla and Keerti Kelkar for all the assistance in conceptualising the DIY invites. “thank you @keertikelkar for the amazing DIY😘😘😘😘 …. thank you @surveenchawla for your go-green efforts behind the planters☘️🤗😘😘 … thank you @rohinidilaik @dilaiknaina for watering and carefully wrapping these 200 invites 😅😅 ….. last but not the least THANK YOU my love @ashukla09 💖 for everything 💖,” she added. The invite reminds us of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s invitation cards for their Mumbai reception. It also had a plant sapling attached to it.

Appreciating the efforts of his would-be wife, his friends and family, actor Abhinav also shared a picture of the invite with the caption, “That’s the best DIY Idea I have ever seen. Plant as a wedding invite! It grows with time, don’t demand much attention either. The only person who could have come up with such an organic, nature-friendly and unique idea is @rubinadilaik . 😘 and many thanks to @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla and @meghnachitalia @kankotrinvites @dilaiknaina and @rohinidilaik Without you all this task was more difficult than launching a satellite into space.”

Rubina and Abhinav will tie the knot on June 21 in Shimla and the other festivities of their wedding will take place in Mumbai and in Abhinav’s hometown Ludhiana.

