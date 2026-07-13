Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla on Gaurav Khanna’s divorce: ‘He made fun of our marriage’

Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, made their divorce official when she entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While she revealed that they have been living separately for a year, Gaurav recently visited Akanksha on the show and discussed how the legal formalities have still not begun, and the couple has discussed getting a divorce. While a lot of people have speculated this to be a publicity stunt, Gaurav Khanna’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fellow contestant, Rubina Dilaik, and her husband Abhinav Shukla, reacted to his divorce news. In their latest vlog called POV, Rubina and Abhinav discussed with Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal how Gaurav had made fun of their marriage before he entered Bigg Boss 19.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Gaurav Khanna’s divorce

In their latest vlog, Rubina said Gaurav entered Bigg Boss 19 bearing the ‘so-called good husband tag’ and said, “Being an actor who has a very good image, he was asked why he didn’t go on Bigg Boss with his wife, and he said, ‘Rubina-Abhinav ki tarah apni shaadi ki dhajiya thodi na udaa ni hai.’ (Like Rubina and Abhinav, I don’t want to make a mockery of my marriage in public.)”

She added, “He apparently made fun of our wedding, and now his wife has gone on a show and said they are going through a divorce and have been separated for a year. We were genuinely going through separation, in that phase, living in the Bigg Boss house felt weird.”

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik questions Gaurav Khanna’s ‘good husband’ tag; Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde

Abhinav also spoke about Gaurav’s comment. He said, “GK is so dumb, he said this to a very close friend who is my bestie. Maybe it was his intention for the remark to reach us. Well, it was well-received, and I am the one having the final laugh.” Abhinav also spoke about his and Rubina’s marriage going through a rough patch.

“Covid Time was horrible, we were going to part ways. Had we parted ways, we wouldn’t have been on a show. If we had gone on a show, we wouldn’t have spoken about it. We came back together because of two people. My brother and her mother saved our marriage. I never told my parents, we were sitting in our ego, but they made us see how petty our fights were. Rubina was writing hate messages in a diary, and was in her ego,” Abhinav shared.

While Rubina clarified that she scribbled about the boundaries one should set in a marriage, she also added, “I feel bad that as a couple, we are going into the reality space and living our authentic self, but now it feels like it was a misuse of our reality. The makers then get abused for the show being scripted, but what about those from the fraternity who are coming on a show with a script in their head?”

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Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola relationship

Akanksha revealed that her and Gaurav’s marriage started suffering while the Anupamaa actor was in Bigg Boss 19. On the show, when Gaurav spoke about his strong desire to be a father, Akanksha realized that she was not being fair by denying him this. While Akanksha didn’t want kids, Gaurav supported her, but she couldn’t go through this any further.

On the premiere night of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, she said, “It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other. There is no bad blood. It was all happening during the time Gaurav was doing Bigg Boss. Our parents thought that if we lived away from each other, we might revive things, clear things out. Everyone thought it would happen, since we were socially seen together, supporting each other at events, and shared everything daily, but we didn’t feel like a married couple.”

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Later on in the show, Akanksha also revealed, “I never had any maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. Gradually, I realised I am not meant for it. He was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now he wants to have kids, and when I see that, I cannot give him that ever… I had told him long back, when I had realised I was not cut out to be a mother, that I would never become a mother. We had a discussion where I told him that you can leave me and that it would be fair because this is why most people marry. 99 percent of people get married because they want to have kids and continue their family. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that he wants to have a kid badly, and I cannot do it. I didn’t want to put him in that situation.”

Recently, when Gaurav visited Akanksha on Lock Upp, he said that he was unhappy about Akanksha making the news public even before legal formalities began. He also told her how her announcement backfired, forcing Gaurav to avoid the media and to specially come and meet her on the show.

Both Gaurav Khanna and Rubina Dilaik will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 next. The Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show starts from 1st August.