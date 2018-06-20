Rubina Dilaik looks resplendent in pink at her mehndi ceremony; see photos

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married on June 21. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married on June 21.

Television actor Rubina Dilaik is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau actor Abhinav Shukla on June 21. The wedding is happening in Shimla with only close friends and family in attendance. Recently, a fan club shared a picture from Rubina’s mehndi ceremony where she is looking resplendent in pink. Rubina is seen sharing a loving moment with her mother. With mehndi adorning her hands, the actor is already glowing like a bride.

Rubina and Abhinav met through common friends and their passion for travel and health developed an instant connection between the two. Their friendship soon turned into love and early this year, the couple announced that they were getting married. Rubina had shared the big news on Instagram by sharing a loving picture of the two with the caption, “YES we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity ! ️️! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day️……. thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes🏻”

Rubina and Abhinav have opted for an eco-friendly invite for the wedding. The card is made of recycled paper and also has a sapling with it. Embossed in gold, the A and R initials and the wedding date, made the card look royal.

When indianexpress.com had reached out to her then, Rubina had quipped, “Thank you for the wishes, I am really excited. Love is the strongest emotion, humankind has ever experienced. And I have blossomed in his love. I am extremely fortunate to share my life and create memories with Abhinav, as he not only nurtures me but celebrates my flaws with pride.”

Talking about the preparations, Abhinav spoke to us a week ago and shared, “It’s going superb and all because of Rubina. I am not the kind of guy who can manage so many things together but she is doing so much of running around. I am getting inspired and learning so much from her on how to do things like these. Women are known to be multi-tasker and I can see that in her completely.”

The couple will host a reception in Mumbai on June 28 that will be attended by the who’s who of the television world.

