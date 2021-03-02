Bigg Boss 14 bashes begin: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla attend Rahul Mahajan’s party, Rakhi Sawant hosts one too

The celebrations are still on for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. After close friend Vikram Fadnis, it was co-contestant Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Ilina Mahajan who hosted a party for Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Other contestants of Bigg Boss 14 including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Arshi Khan and Naina Singh also attended the bash. Many photos and videos from the party were shared by celebrities on social media.

Rubina, who looked chic in her denim jumpsuit, posed for a photo with close friend Nikki Tamboli. Along with it, she wrote, “And I say Tamboliiiiiii @nikki_tamboli”. The Shakti actor also shared a photo with Abhinav and the host of the party Rahul Mahajan. In her Instagram stories, Rubina gave a sneak peek into her fun time. She did her peculiar ‘pahadi’ dance and also shot a video of Arshi Khan as she danced on “Mere Rashke Qamar”. In one of the videos, Rubina also introduced Arshi’s soft toy ‘Sheru’ that once became the reason for a fight between her and Rahul Vaidya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Natalya Ilina Mahajan also posted videos from her house party and wrote, “I have the whole BB in my house.” She also clicked a selfie with the star couple of the show. “Happiness is being with a sister 🥳🥰😘🤗 #rubinadilaik #nikkitamboli ❤️❤️ #mine #love #togetherforever #loveyou #kind #bigboss14 #partynight #enjoy #onelife #babyboo @rubinadilaik,” Nikki wrote as she shared photos with Rubina.

Natalya Ilina Mahajan with Rubina Dilaik. (Photo: Natalya Ilina Mahajan/Instagram) Natalya Ilina Mahajan with Rubina Dilaik. (Photo: Natalya Ilina Mahajan/Instagram)

Natalya Ilina Mahajan with Abhinav Shukla. (Photo: Natalya Ilina Mahajan/Instagram) Natalya Ilina Mahajan with Abhinav Shukla. (Photo: Natalya Ilina Mahajan/Instagram)

Natalya Ilina Mahajan with her ‘favourite’ Arshi Khan. Natalya Ilina Mahajan with her ‘favourite’ Arshi Khan.

Rubina Dilaik shared the photo from the Bigg Boss 14 reunion on Instagram. Rubina Dilaik shared the photo from the Bigg Boss 14 reunion on Instagram.

Naina Singh and Rubina Dilaik strike a pose together. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Naina Singh and Rubina Dilaik strike a pose together. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik introduced her fans to Arshi Khan’s soft toy ‘Sheru’. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Rubina Dilaik introduced her fans to Arshi Khan’s soft toy ‘Sheru’. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Arshi Khan danced at Rahul Mahajan’s party. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Arshi Khan danced at Rahul Mahajan’s party. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry)

Bigg Boss 14 wrapped up on February 23 after a run of almost four and a half months. Rubina won the show and singer Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner-up. Rakhi Sawant walked away from the finale with a cash prize of Rs 14 lakh since she needed the money for her mother’s cancer treatment.

On Monday, Rakhi also hosted a party for her friends from the Bigg Boss house. Those who attended her party included Nikki, Jaan, Rahul Mahajan, Sonali Phogat, Vikas Gupta and Vindu Dara Singh. During the party, Nikki told a reporter that she and Rakhi are no longer at loggerheads and there are no hard feelings between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hashtagbulletin (@hashtagbulletin)

With Bigg Boss 14 ending on a high note, the makers have already started working on the next season of the popular reality show. Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted once again by Salman Khan, will welcome commoners on board. The move comes two years after it was discontinued. The audition process has already kickstarted.