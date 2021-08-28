Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla are mesmerised by the beauty of Kerala, see photos

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took off to Kerala with her husband Abhinav Shukla to celebrate her birthday. She has been sharing some beautiful pictures of herself from her getaway. The couple is accompanied by actor Benaf Dadachandji and her family on their vacation.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself where she is seen swaying on a swing, Rubina wrote, “My Heart is filled with love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏼….. #thankyou.” She thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes. Mesmerised by the beauty of the state, Rubina also took a boat ride where she appreciated the beauty of Kerala which is also called God’s Own State. “Kerala you have my ♥️” the Shakti actor captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik with her friend Benaf Dadachandji. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Rubina Dilaik with her friend Benaf Dadachandji. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik looks adorable as she strikes a pose for the camera. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Rubina Dilaik looks adorable as she strikes a pose for the camera. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina and Abhinav are having a good time in Kerala. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Rubina and Abhinav are having a good time in Kerala. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla struck a pose in Kerala. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla struck a pose in Kerala. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with Benaf Dadachandji and her family. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram) Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with Benaf Dadachandji and her family. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina and Abhinav celebrated her 34th birthday recently in Kerala. Abhinav wished his wife with a gorgeous photo of her and wrote, “Always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday 🥰…. To check out Ruby’s birthday gift wait for few days ! #😜😜😜 @rubinadilaik”. Replying to the sweet wish, Rubina commented, “❤️❤️ every year you make it ‘the Best Birthday.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Abhinav, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, also shared a peek inside his vacation. Enjoying some time in the swimming pool, the actor wrote, “Kerala Rain and warm pool !” He also shared videos featuring Kerala’s picturesque landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Besides her vacation, what is making the television star happy is the release of her new song titled, “Bheeg Jaunga”. She posted the video of the song on social media and wrote, “Heyyy…. My beautiful people..❤️ Here Is The Most Awaited Song ‘Bheeg Jaunga’ Stebin Ben x Rubina Dilaik 🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina became a household name after she played the role of Soumya Singh in Colors TV show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and she keeps her fans updated with her latest photos.