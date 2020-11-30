Rubina Dilaik: Abhinav and I were about to get divorced

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018 after dating for a few years. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 promises to be an emotional affair. As part of the “immunity” task, contestants will be asked to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets with the audience.

The reality of the “perfect” couple of the season – Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will come to the fore tonight. The actors, who got married in 2018 after dating for a few years, have been facing major marital discord.

Dilaik, in her confession, will share that the couple was on the verge of divorce. In order to give their marriage a last chance, they decided to wait till November. And this is when the offer to participate together in Bigg Boss 14 came their way.

In the latest promo released by Colors, the Shakti actor is seen talking about why they decided to participate together in Bigg Boss 14. She will also open up about the issues between them, and how that created a rift in their relationship.

“Agar hum iss show mein saath nahi aate, to shayad hum saath reh bhi nahi paate (If we hadn’t come on the show together, we might have already parted ways),” Dilaik shared holding her tears back.

Post her big revelation, Rubina Dilak will be seen confiding in her husband. Shukla will be upset that the information as private as this has now been discussed on national television. He will also worry that it will be flashed all over the media now.

It’s pertinent here to share that during the premiere night, the panel of journalists had questioned Rubina and Abhinav about the alleged breakup rumours. However, the two had shrugged it off saying that like most couples during the lockdown, they too had their share of fights. Throughout the show, they had never let any of their co-housemates get an inkling about the problems between them.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina Dilaik, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, had shared that they want to learn more about each other on the show.

Talking about doing the show with Abhinav Shukla, she said, “We are both very distinct and strong individuals. We have certain qualities and flaws. In this age and time, one requires a partner who you can look up to. We have learnt all these things with the passage of time. We have had problems and challenges in our marriage too. However, what keeps us together is that we have not lost our individuality. We never overshadow or want to change each other. And I think Bigg Boss is the only platform where one can keep a private aspect in public, and touch lives through that. I think we will learn about ourselves, each other and the relationship through the show, and also set an example for others.”

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors.

