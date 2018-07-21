Roseanne Barr to create her own talk show

ABC is currently working on a spin-off of Roseanne titled The Conners that will not feature Barr’s character and will focus on the rest of the cast instead. ABC is currently working on a spin-off of Roseanne titled The Conners that will not feature Barr’s character and will focus on the rest of the cast instead.

After being ousted from her show Roseanne following racist remarks against an Obama administration official, actress Roseanne Barr is all set to create her own talk show.

Barr’s been holed up in her son Jake Pentland’s studio for shooting interviews with friends and family members.

TMZ quoted Jake’s statement, “The plan to release the content on Roseanne’s YouTube channel without any big networks is getting involved which will get a truly unfiltered and unedited version of Barr.” He also revealed, “Guests include himself, Barr’s boyfriend, former Roseanne crew member Allan Stephan and her former campaign manager Thomas Muhammad.

Roseanne has recently released a video on her YouTube channel defending her racist comments and said it’s unfair that she has been labelled a racist. The actress further claimed that she’s been targeted because she voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.

The actress’ iconic sitcom Roseanne was revived with a bent favouring US President Donald Trump, which garnered favourable ratings.

The television broadcasting company ABC is currently working on a spin-off of Roseanne titled The Conners that will not feature Barr’s character and will focus on the rest of the cast instead.

