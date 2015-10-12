Roopal Tyagi unnerved by ex Ankit Gera’s presence in ‘Bigg Boss Nau’

Former couple Roopal Tyagi and Ankit Gera are co-contestants on “Big Boss Nau”, but the actress says she is not worried about being on the same show as her former boyfriend.

Former couple Roopal Tyagi and Ankit Gera are co-contestants on “Big Boss Nau”, but the actress says she is not worried about being on the same show as her former boyfriend. (PHOTOS: ‘Bigg Boss 9’ premiere: Salman Khan rocks the show, meet the contestants)

Roopal, 26, and Ankit starred in TV show “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke” and it was on the soap that love blossomed between the two. But the pair eventually broke up amid cheating rumours.

“I am not worried about who is participating and who is not. I am okay with anyone who enters the house. I am here to play the game and hopefully win. So, I am cool with anyone,” Roopal told PTI before entering the Bigg Boss house.

(PHOTOS: Sneak peek at the ‘Bigg Boss 9’ house)

The actress is among 14 contestants participating in the latest season of “Bigg Boss”, which is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan for the sixth time.

Roopal said she was hesitant to be a part of the show, but eventually said yes as she didn’t want to lose the opportunity.

“I am excited now. But I was not sure initially. Then I thought if I chicken out now, I would lose the opportunity to experience an exciting adventure. I may not have got another opportunity to do something like this again,” she said.

However, Roopal said she has not been a follower of the reality show. “I have just watched the first season and another one in the middle.”

The actress said her TV background will be a boon for her and help her connect with her fans as they already know her well.

“I may have done fictional shows but my characters were close to who I was in real-life. I think the audience already knows me. I think the audience will be able to connect with me,” she said.

When asked how long she expects to survive on the show, Roopal said, “I have no expectations. It is all about destiny.”

“Bigg Boss Nau” airs everyday on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App