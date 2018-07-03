Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor Yash Tonk: Television shows open a new world for the audience

Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor Yash Tonk plays Shamsher Singh, who wants his son Roop to grow up just like him. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor Yash Tonk plays Shamsher Singh, who wants his son Roop to grow up just like him.

Colors’ Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, which questions the patriarchal beliefs in the society, features Yash Tonk as Shamsher Singh, who wants his son Roop to grow up just like him. Sharing what he feels worked for the show, Yash, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, “I have always felt that one would only connect with the audience if they have warmth. Our show has that emotion and so it manages to strike a chord with the audience.”

His character is hated for being a chauvinist and when we asked him if such men do exist, he remarked, “Of course, there are such men. His ideologies are very common among many parts of our country. Many men want to rule over women and want their son to also become like them. It’s their way of showing power and dominance. Yes, I am portraying the wrong side of the society but it’s our way of advocating issues with a tinge of entertainment.”

So, was it a challenge to play such a character? “The moment I don the costume, I am acting. It doesn’t matter which role it is, you need to play it with honesty. Also, he is a human with some flaws but there’s a reason behind it too. The conditioning and upbringing of kids lead to who they become. This is the reason why social issues are very important for TV shows as people in rural areas get to learn a lot. It opens up a new world for them and especially kids, who question the old thoughts and grow up to build a better society,” he replied.

Recently, there was buzz that the show’s track would be changed to suit the sensibilities of the audience. Yash, on his part, shared that while such developments affect him, he doesn’t let it deter him. He said, “Sometimes you do feel bad about it but your job is to act, and you should focus on that. I have always believed that one should let people do their job and not take pressure uselessly. A show is made to entertain people and if the creatives feel it lacks something and changes are needed, they have the right to do it. One must just find magic in their work, for that keeps them alive.”

Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop airs Monday-Friday 9 pm on Colors.

