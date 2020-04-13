Ronit Roy: The audience will accept and enjoy Hostages even on TV

Actor Ronit Roy thinks Hostages will make its mark among the TV audience as well (Photo: Instagram/ronitroy). Actor Ronit Roy thinks Hostages will make its mark among the TV audience as well (Photo: Instagram/ronitroy).

Hotstar Specials original Hostages is all set to air on television. Starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead, the web series has been helmed by Sudhir Mishra. An adaptation of the Israeli show by the same name, the series tells the tale of a doctor whose family is taken hostage and she has to make a tough decision– to kill an innocent man or to save her loved ones.

Ronit Roy, in an exclusive quick chat with indianexpress.com, spoke about Hostages making its way to the small screen, and his expectations from the same.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Do you feel the lockdown has helped more people discover Hostages?

The time is such that people will look out for entertainment after they are done with their day-to-day work. Of course, people found it on the web earlier, and now, that it’s set to air on Star Plus, all those who haven’t watched it will get a chance to see it. Hostages is a popular show and after it airs on television, there would be more curiosity among the audience regarding the new season.

You resurrected your career on Star Plus with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Does it feel like coming home?

I keep saying that Star and I make a lucky pair. I think they should soon start a new 100-episode show with me.

While Hostages was perfect for a digital medium setting, do you feel the TV audience will also accept it?

It’s a very normal thriller. Just like we can have films like War, Uri or Andhadhun doing well together, we can also have a varied range of TV shows. It’s not in a language that they would not understand. Also, Hostages is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary situations, which fits our current scenario. So I have no doubt that the audience will accept and enjoy our show on the small screen.

There are a lot of past shows being re-aired, do you have a wishlist of serials you want to see make a comeback?

Honestly, I have never been an avid TV watcher. I never got the time to see it. Traditional television requires appointment viewing, which is not possible for people like us. I do manage to watch a film, or a couple of episodes of a web show while I am traveling to and from set. It’s much easier that way.

Has the lockdown been a much required break for you or are you missing work?

From the time I started doing films in 2016, my work has been kind of sporadic, as we don’t shoot everyday. So even last year, I was studying and traveling for three months. This year, till the first week of March, I was shooting constantly, however, I had some free dates in April. I am a reclusive person anyway, so the lockdown hasn’t really changed things for me. I recently brought out my saxophone, and have been practising it. I also contribute towards sanitising the house and keeping my kids entertained. Whenever I have some time on hand, I believe in polishing my craft, and study books on acting. I then go back, watch films and shows, take notes of the performances of the mentioned actors. So I have my hands quite full.

Starting April 13, Hostages will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on Star Plus. It also stars Parvin Dabas, Dalip Tahil, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor among more.

