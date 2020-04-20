Ronit Roy makes face mask with t-shirt

Ronit Roy shared the video on his social media handles. (Photo: Ronit Roy/Instagram) Ronit Roy shared the video on his social media handles. (Photo: Ronit Roy/Instagram)

Actor Ronit Roy took to Twitter on Monday to teach fans how to make a face mask with a t-shirt.

Ronit said in the video, “A lot of people are saying that they are unable to buy a mask because of its unavailability in the market and in such conditions, how do they keep themselves safe from the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines of the government, we are asked to cover our mouth, eyes, ears and eyes. They have also asked us to not touch our face to stay safe. So, here I will tell you how to use a t-shirt as a mask.” The actor went on to demonstrate how to make a mask using just a t-shirt.

He captioned the video, “Simple way to wear a protective mask! Be safe y’all.”

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India recently crossed 17,000.

