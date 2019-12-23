Ronit Roy: Ending 2019 on a high note with my Kollywood debut

Ronit Roy is ending 2019 with a bang (Photo: Instagram/ronitroy). Ronit Roy is ending 2019 with a bang (Photo: Instagram/ronitroy).

Ronit Roy starrer Line of Descent recently premiered on ZEE5. The film’s stellar star cast also features Abhay Deol, Prem Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Ali Haji and American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the Rohit Karn Batra directed film revolves around the three sons of an Indian dysfunctional mafia family who fight over the future of their criminal enterprise after their father’s death. Meanwhile, an undercover officer is out to end their family’s legacy with his smart moves.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Ronit opened up about the film, his debut in the Tamil film industry, 2019 and his plans for the coming year.

Here are a few excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us something about your film Line of Descent and your character.

I play the eldest son in the mafia family. He is the right hand of his father. The conflict in the story begins when the father passes away. I won’t give out more but it’s about the drama and action that follows when the head of the family is no more.

As an actor who has shouldered projects, what makes you say yes to a multistarrer project?

I am of a different opinion on this. Whatever work I have done, especially when it’s a multistarrer, I got a chance to work with great talents. There’s no way I am going to refuse it thinking that I will have to share the screen space. This film had such stellar actors, some, who have been part of international cinema also. It was an exciting time for me to work with all of them.

While shows are a great watch on the web, films are still enjoyed more on the big screen. What is your take on films being released on the web?

I think they are all different forms of entertainment. There are many people who enjoy going to the theatre to enjoy films while many don’t even visit cinema halls in years. They enjoy watching content sitting in the comfort of their living room. And these days films quite quickly get streamed on OTT platforms. But leaving aside the medium, it’s the entertainment that is the key. A film like War, is best viewed on a big screen, that does the magic for it. Otherwise, many films are good to be viewed on TV or even a mobile phone.

You have been part of successful series like Kehne Ko Humsafar and Hostages, what do you have to say about the content trend in the digital space?

I think it’s quite varied, and that’s what makes a lot of difference. In these couple of years, we have seen all types of content being made that has appealed to different classes of society. While there are many shows for the masses, there’s a huge library for the niche audience too. And it’s not a one-off thing as all portals are making shows that cater to every section of the audience.

You are currently also shooting for a Tamil film (Jayam Ravi’s next). What motivates you to experiment at this stage of your career?

I didn’t take it up as an experiment. I think it was a great script, a story that needed to be told. I cannot talk much about it but I feel fortunate to be a part of this project. Yes, it was a challenge to do a film in a different language, something that I haven’t spoken or even heard. But I always welcome challenges and it was one of them. It’s a beautiful film and has a fabulous big screen experience kind of execution.

When can we expect you to be back on television?

I really don’t know. I stopped working due to certain reasons, mainly because of the way the content is projected. So till such time, that kind of content continues to be made, it would be difficult to say when I do another TV show.

How has 2019 been for you?

It has been a mixed bag kind of a year. I did get to do some great work. My shows were so well received and I am ending it on a high note with this Tamil film. I also got to travel a lot, spend time with my family and managed to study and work out also.

What are your plans for the next year?

As of now it’s a packed year. It’s going to be quite busy in terms of work. For the first six months, I will be busy with shoot and then I have planned a 20-day break with my family. There are talks of other projects that would soon fill up the rest of the days. As far as releases are concerned, on the web, I have new seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and Hostages, and Shamshera will also release. It does seem that it would be an extremely promising year.

