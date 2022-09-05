Ronit Bose Roy’s flight faces technical snag, actor posts videos with co-passengers Guru Randhawa and Sandeep Patil

Ronit Bose Roy on Monday shared several videos on Instagram talking about his unpleasant flight experience. The actor shared that his flight to Mumbai from Delhi had to return to the capital city after it experienced a technical snag. He also gave a glimpse of his co-passengers, former cricketer Sandeep Patil and singer Guru Randhawa.

While the Student of the Year actor first posted about his excitement of returning home to his kids after 20 days, in the next video, he informed fans about a change in the plan. Posting a video shot inside the aircraft, he wrote, “Update! Flight UK951 Delhi to Mumbai has returned to Delhi due to a technical snag! Landing was safe and everybody clapped in landing! Jai bhole baba ki.”

In the video, Ronit Bose Roy is heard saying, “Toh abhi hua yeh hai ki Dilli humko chhorna nahi chahti hai. Technical snag ho gaya hai aircraft mein and we have come back to Delhi airport.” The actor then turned the camera to the seat next, where Sandeep Patil was sitting. “Sir is busy on his phone,” Roy shared, adding, “Hum sab dare hue the aur sabse zyaada dare hue the yeh.” He then pointed the camera to singer Guru Randhawa who was seated in the row ahead.

Later, Roy posted a video about the airlines arranging another flight. He captioned the video, “We have been speedily moved to a new gate with the new aircraft ready to go. Well done @vistara for the prompt response.”

On the work front, Ronit Bose Roy has Blood Daddy with Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada in the pipeline.