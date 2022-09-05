scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Ronit Bose Roy’s flight faces technical snag, actor posts videos with co-passengers Guru Randhawa and Sandeep Patil

Actor Ronit Bose Roy shared that his flight to Mumbai from Delhi had to return to the capital city after it experienced a technical snag.

sandeep patil, guru randhawa, ronit royRonit Roy was travelling in a flight to Mumbai with Guru Randhawa and Sandeep Patil.

Ronit Bose Roy on Monday shared several videos on Instagram talking about his unpleasant flight experience. The actor shared that his flight to Mumbai from Delhi had to return to the capital city after it experienced a technical snag. He also gave a glimpse of his co-passengers, former cricketer Sandeep Patil and singer Guru Randhawa.

While the Student of the Year actor first posted about his excitement of returning home to his kids after 20 days, in the next video, he informed fans about a change in the plan. Posting a video shot inside the aircraft, he wrote, “Update! Flight UK951 Delhi to Mumbai has returned to Delhi due to a technical snag! Landing was safe and everybody clapped in landing! Jai bhole baba ki.”

Also Read |Ronit Roy shares he was paid less than a junior artist in first TV show: ‘But I had to get back to work’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

 

In the video, Ronit Bose Roy is heard saying, “Toh abhi hua yeh hai ki Dilli humko chhorna nahi chahti hai. Technical snag ho gaya hai aircraft mein and we have come back to Delhi airport.” The actor then turned the camera to the seat next, where Sandeep Patil was sitting. “Sir is busy on his phone,” Roy shared, adding, “Hum sab dare hue the aur sabse zyaada dare hue the yeh.” He then pointed the camera to singer Guru Randhawa who was seated in the row ahead.

Also Read |Ronit Roy says his career almost ended after delivering his first blockbuster: ‘I didn’t get a single call in 3 months’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

 

Later, Roy posted a video about the airlines arranging another flight. He captioned the video, “We have been speedily moved to a new gate with the new aircraft ready to go. Well done @vistara for the prompt response.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

On the work front, Ronit Bose Roy has Blood Daddy with Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:17:55 pm
Next Story

Punjab politicians bat as one against Arshdeep trolls: ‘No hate can pull him down’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement